The Loop: Frick, we love The Loop
This week Tahirih Foroozan joins host Clare Bonnyman to chat with Edmonton-based CBC reporter Kyle Muzyka who shares his experience covering the papal apology and he tells us how his Métis roots kept him grounded in Rome.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
This week Tahirih Foroozan joins host Clare Bonnyman to chat with Edmonton-based CBC reporter Kyle Muzyka who shares his experience covering the papal apology and he tells us how his Métis roots kept him grounded in Rome.
And an Edmonton-idea has hit the big (small) screen. Frick, I Love Nature creators Stephen Robinson and Gordie Lucius share their new season on CBC Gem.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?