The Loop: Frick, we love The Loop  

This week Tahirih Foroozan joins host Clare Bonnyman to chat with Edmonton-based CBC reporter Kyle Muzyka who shares his experience covering the papal apology and he tells us how his Métis roots kept him grounded in Rome.

And an Edmonton-idea has hit the big (small) screen. Frick, I Love Nature creators Stephen Robinson and Gordie Lucius share their new season on CBC Gem.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.