Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Comings and goings

A Canada West Foundation study shows that young people are leaving Alberta, but what does that actually mean?

A young Edmontonian tells us what his community is feeling. Plus, the world's refugee crisis has only gotten worse in recent months. We hear from a Sherwood Park teacher who went to Afghanistan to try and get his friends out.

This week on The Loop, hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal look at the shifts in Edmonton's population. A Canada West Foundation study shows that young people are leaving Alberta, but what does that actually mean? A young Edmontonian tells us what his community is feeling. Plus, the world's refugee crisis has only gotten worse in recent months. We hear from a Sherwood Park teacher who went to Afghanistan to try and get his friends out.
