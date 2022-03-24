The Loop: Comings and goings
This week on The Loop, hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal look at the shifts in Edmonton’s population.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
This week on The Loop, hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal look at the shifts in Edmonton's population.
A Canada West Foundation study shows that young people are leaving Alberta, but what does that actually mean?
A young Edmontonian tells us what his community is feeling. Plus, the world's refugee crisis has only gotten worse in recent months. We hear from a Sherwood Park teacher who went to Afghanistan to try and get his friends out.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?