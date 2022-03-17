The Loop: The conversations we don't have
From bad actors to banned books, this week hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal explore the conversations that stay hidden.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
From bad actors to banned books, this week hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal explore the conversations that stay hidden. We dig into a story of human trafficking that hits close to home.
Plus, the research behind banned books and why "limited literature" can start important conversations.
This show discusses sex trafficking. Canada has a national human trafficking hotline. If you or someone you know may be a victim, call 1-833-900-1010.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?