The Loop: The conversations we don't have

From bad actors to banned books, this week hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal explore the conversations that stay hidden. We dig into a story of human trafficking that hits close to home.

Plus, the research behind banned books and why "limited literature" can start important conversations.

This show discusses sex trafficking. Canada has a national human trafficking hotline. If you or someone you know may be a victim, call 1-833-900-1010.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.