The Loop: Resiliency and reboots

This week we'll hear from an Edmonton man who spent months training soldiers in Ukraine and now is watching a community he knows so well under fire.

Plus, host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Min Dhariwal meet Anisha Joshi, an Edmontonian who's a member of the CBC Street Cents reboot. She shares what it's like to talk about money and life for the next generation on Tik Tok.

