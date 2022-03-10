Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Resiliency and reboots

This week we'll hear from an Edmonton man who spent months training soldiers in Ukraine and now is watching a community he knows so well under fire.

Plus, host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Min Dhariwal meet Anisha Joshi, an Edmontonian who's a member of the CBC Street Cents reboot. She shares what it's like to talk about money and life for the next generation on Tik Tok.

Plus, host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Min Dhariwal meet Anisha Joshi, an Edmontonian who's a member of the CBC Street Cents reboot. She shares what it's like to talk about money and life for the next generation on Tik Tok.

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

33:50Resiliency and reboots
This week we’ll hear from an Edmonton man who spent months training soldiers in Ukraine and now is watching a community he knows so well under fire. Plus, host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Min Dhariwal meet Anisha Joshi, an Edmontonian who’s a member of the CBC Street Cents reboot. She shares what it’s like to talk about money and life for the next generation on Tik Tok. 33:50
