The Loop: Awards and accessibility
This week on The Loop, hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal dive into awards season and the growing awareness of deaf actors and culture on the big screen. We chat with an actor and deaf consultant in the city to share their experiences.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
Plus, CBC Edmonton is giving out its own awards to the city's Best 'Burb. We hear from Edmontonians about what makes their community stand out.
Read the full transcript here.
