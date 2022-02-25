The Loop: Alberta's budget balance

The Alberta government is predicting a balanced budget thanks to surging oil and gas prices.

This week on The Loop, Rod Kurtz takes a look at how the province plans to spend your money. He's joined by political columnist Graham Thomson and Taleesha Thorogood, senior business advisor at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin and a former Conservative staffer.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.