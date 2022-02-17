The Loop: Fixing the relationships the pandemic broke
This week host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Tahirih Foroozan dig into relationships found and lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
This week host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Tahirih Foroozan dig into relationships found and lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also investigate why the city of Edmonton's wordle Valentine's message to Calgary seemingly fell flat. And one relationship that never lets us down is Min Dhariwal who checks in from Beijing where he's discovered robot bartenders
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?