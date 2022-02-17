The Loop: Fixing the relationships the pandemic broke

This week host Clare Bonnyman and co-host Tahirih Foroozan dig into relationships found and lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also investigate why the city of Edmonton's wordle Valentine's message to Calgary seemingly fell flat. And one relationship that never lets us down is Min Dhariwal who checks in from Beijing where he's discovered robot bartenders

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.