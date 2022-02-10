Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Restriction recall

This week Clare Bonnyman and CBC’s Tahirih Foroozan dig deep into the latest easing of restrictions here in Alberta, and hear reaction from local businesses.

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop

CBC News ·
The Loop. (CBC)

This week on The Loop host Clare Bonnyman is joined by CBC's Tahirih Foroozan. Together they dig deep into the latest easing of restrictions here in Alberta, and hear reaction from local businesses.

Plus an ER doctor and former politician weighs in on the "path back to normal".

33:02Restriction recall
33:02Restriction recall
