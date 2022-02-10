The Loop: Restriction recall
This week on The Loop host Clare Bonnyman is joined by CBC's Tahirih Foroozan. Together they dig deep into the latest easing of restrictions here in Alberta, and hear reaction from local businesses.
Plus an ER doctor and former politician weighs in on the "path back to normal".
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
