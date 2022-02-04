The Loop: Who cares for the caregivers?
This week CBC's Elise Stolte starts a series focusing on Alberta caregivers.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
This week CBC's Elise Stolte starts a series focusing on Alberta caregivers. She joins Clare Bonnyman to talk about this community and a government plan that could see more Albertans aging in place.
Plus Min Dhariwal introduces us to the Edmonton Elks new president and his Hollywood-style story from fan to boss.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?