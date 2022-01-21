Skip to Main Content
The Loop: The hunt for rapid tests

This week, we take a closer look at the search for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

This week, we take a closer look at the search for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. Min Dhariwal speaks with businesses and community members on the hunt for testing kits. Plus we remember our CBC Edmonton colleague, Adrienne Pan.

32:43The hunt for rapid tests
This week, we take a closer look at the search for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. Min Dhariwal speaks with businesses and community members on the hunt for testing kits. Plus we remember our CBC Edmonton colleague, Adrienne Pan. 32:43
