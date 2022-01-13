The Loop: Weather, wind chill — why us?
This week CBC meteorologist and reporter Christy Climenhaga joins Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman to talk about weather, wind chill and wet versus dry cold.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
This week CBC meteorologist and reporter Christy Climenhaga joins Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman to talk about weather, wind chill and wet versus dry cold.
And, as the province continues to grapple with the Omicron COVID-19 variant, we talk about pediatric vaccination rates with Dr. Jia Hu, a public health doctor with the group 19 to Zero.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?