The Loop: Weather, wind chill — why us?

This week CBC meteorologist and reporter Christy Climenhaga joins Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman to talk about weather, wind chill and wet versus dry cold.

And, as the province continues to grapple with the Omicron COVID-19 variant, we talk about pediatric vaccination rates with Dr. Jia Hu, a public health doctor with the group 19 to Zero.

