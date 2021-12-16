Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Hindsight is 2021

CBC Edmonton's Tahirih Foroozan takes us on a trip through 2021, pulling apart the biggest of the year and where we go from here. 

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

34:05
