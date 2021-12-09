The Loop: Making the season kind(er)

This week The Loop dives right into the heart of the holiday season with CBC Edmonton's Make the Season Kind campaign.

We'll hear from Edmontonians making our city better and tell you how your stories of kindness could win you prizes.

Plus resident baking expert Liam Harrap braves Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman's cookie experiment and declares a winner of our Holiday Bake Off.

The Loop podcast