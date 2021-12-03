The Loop: Burnout and baking
It’s been 21 months of pandemic and the burnout is affecting all of us.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
We speak to Dr. Shazam Mithani about the health of our healthcare workers, one year after vaccines.
Plus Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman sit down with a baking counsellor to learn about a different way to take care of our mental health.
And CBC Edmonton's resident baking champ Liam Harrap throws down the holiday goodie gauntlet.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
