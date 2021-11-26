Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: The season of giving (and taking)

It’s the holidays, a time of year when everyone is thinking of giving … and getting.

CBC News ·

It's the holidays, a time of year when everyone is thinking of giving … and getting.

This week, CBC's Natasha Riebe tells us what one Edmonton neighbourhood is putting on it's wishlist for the future. We hear from Alberta Avenue about what they're asking for from the city.

Plus social media strategist Brittney Le Blanc joins us to dig into how social media has changed the ways we give back, and how not to get caught in slacktivism. 

Finally, we chat with The Loop's Krystina Silva and talk about CBC Edmonton's annual fundraiser, Make The Season Kind.

31:56The season of giving (and taking)
