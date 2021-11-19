Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Sexual assault and the NHL

The last few weeks have been a reckoning for the NHL.

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

CBC News ·

The last few weeks have been a reckoning for the NHL.

Since Kyle Beach came forward, hockey fans and even players are calling for change when it comes sexual violence in hockey culture.

Min Dhariwal and former player Georges Laraque talk about what he's seen since his career on the ice.

Then Clare Bonnyman finds out more about masculinity, sexual violence and where we go from here.

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

32:54Sexual assault and the NHL
The last few weeks have been a reckoning for the NHL, blowing open the conversation of sexual violence in hockey culture. Since Kyle Beach came forward, hockey fans and even players are calling for change. Min Dhariwal and former player Georges Laraque talk about what he's seen since his career on the ice. Then Clare Bonnyman finds out more about masculinity, sexual violence and where we go from here. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, you can call Alberta’s One Line for support. Call or text 1-866-403-8000. 32:54
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now