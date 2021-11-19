The Loop: Sexual assault and the NHL
The last few weeks have been a reckoning for the NHL.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
The last few weeks have been a reckoning for the NHL.
Since Kyle Beach came forward, hockey fans and even players are calling for change when it comes sexual violence in hockey culture.
Min Dhariwal and former player Georges Laraque talk about what he's seen since his career on the ice.
Then Clare Bonnyman finds out more about masculinity, sexual violence and where we go from here.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?