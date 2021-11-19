The Loop: Sexual assault and the NHL

The last few weeks have been a reckoning for the NHL.

Since Kyle Beach came forward, hockey fans and even players are calling for change when it comes sexual violence in hockey culture.

Min Dhariwal and former player Georges Laraque talk about what he's seen since his career on the ice.

Then Clare Bonnyman finds out more about masculinity, sexual violence and where we go from here.

