The Loop: Reselling and resettling
This week the show dives into artifacts — what do we do with problematic pieces of history?
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Host Clare Bonnyman digs into it with Alex Archibold of Curiosity Inc. And host Min Dhariwal visits Catholic Social Services to meet Afghan refugees finding comfort and safety in our city.
Read the full transcript here.
