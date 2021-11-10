The Loop: Reselling and resettling

This week the show dives into artifacts — what do we do with problematic pieces of history?

Host Clare Bonnyman digs into it with Alex Archibold of Curiosity Inc. And host Min Dhariwal visits Catholic Social Services to meet Afghan refugees finding comfort and safety in our city.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

Read the full transcript here.