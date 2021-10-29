Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: The Halloween show

This week, in honour of Halloween, we take a look at some of the mysterious news happening around the city.

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

CBC News ·

This week, in honour of Halloween, we take a look at some of the mysterious news happening around the city.

Min Dhariwal walks us through how one family dives head first into the spirit of the season, and we learn about a massive heist in the Haddow neighbourhood.

Plus CBC reporter Ken Dawson walks us through a missing piece of Edmonton's Chinatown.

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

28:39The Halloween show
This week, in honour of Halloween we take a look at some of the mysterious news happening around the city. Min Dhariwal walks us through how one family dives head first into the spirit of the season, and we learn about a ‘massive’ heist in the Haddow neighbourhood. Plus CBC reporter Ken Dawson walks us through a missing piece of Edmonton’s Chinatown. 28:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now