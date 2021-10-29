The Loop: The Halloween show
This week, in honour of Halloween, we take a look at some of the mysterious news happening around the city.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Min Dhariwal walks us through how one family dives head first into the spirit of the season, and we learn about a massive heist in the Haddow neighbourhood.
Plus CBC reporter Ken Dawson walks us through a missing piece of Edmonton's Chinatown.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
