The Loop: Money, money, money

This week we reflect on the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and hear from local elders and Indigenous leaders about what this day means to them.

Plus we continue our series 'The Young Vote' in partnership with Edmonton's NextGen. This week we dig into business and taxes with our panel of young Edmontonians.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools. A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for survivors and those affected.

People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line at: 1-866-925-4419.