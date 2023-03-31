The Loop: People-forward urban planning

The process of city building is an exercise in creativity. But it can get a little messy.

This week on The Loop we explore changes at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre — where a private space is changing the way it serves the community.

Plus Edmonton urban planner Jason Syvixay joins the show to dig into city planning and how to create spaces that meet the needs of a diverse and changing community.

Syvixay shared the example of 102nd Avenue downtown, where a proposed pedestrian zone pilot became a point of debate earlier this year. While the conversation got heated, he said there is value to hashing these issues out — and they can help us plan a bigger and better future for our city.

Clare Bonnyman: There is messiness in these debates, and how complicated it can be when there's so many voices at the table. But there's also a value to this. I wonder what kind of questions these hard conversations raise?

Jason Syvixay: The whole 102 Avenue conversation really pointed to the need for a bigger strategy for what the downtown should look like. The bigger question was how do we actually build a vibrant downtown that accommodates mobility for all types of users.

I thought that was actually a real positive. We need to continue to build a respectful place for people to participate and engage.

We want to be able to ensure that people feel that they can not only understand the issue and comfortably and confidently participate. But I also think that we need to create space for people to engage, agree, and agree to disagree.

The best ideas come from tension and pressure and having people feel open and honest. We need to actually be more excited about all this energy because as a planner … nobody actually cares about planning most of the time, it's pretty cool to see people actually talking about a nerdy thing like 15 minute districts.

I mean it sucks that it's become a conspiracy theory, but another part of me is like, hey, people are talking about this technical thing, right?

CB: *laughs* Yeah.

JS: Other cities are doing it where they're thinking about their urban spaces as tools. They're tools for engagement, they're tools for political and economic and social processes. So instead of shying away from it, I think it's more about diving into it and thinking about how we can draw and leverage that excitement and interest.

And maybe it's because I just see more things from like an optimistic glass half full type of thing but city building is a marathon. Not everything's going to happen overnight.

It's that end goal, that line of sight and and then being able to be flexible and nimble to adopt different approaches to ultimately get us closer to that final lasting change.