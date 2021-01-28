The Loop: Pandemic leads to troubling trend in heart health

This week marked one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Canada.

Numbers are coming down in Alberta, but there are still over 8,000 active cases in the province and many restrictions remain in place.

The pandemic has affected lives in many ways, some for better and some for worse.

This week, CBC reporter Janet French looks at how the pandemic is interfering with stages of care for heart patients, while reporter Travis McEwan explores how bridge housing in Edmonton provides a safe place to stay and support to people struggling with homelessness.

Local fashion blogger Marielle Elizabeth just had an article featured on Vogue's website. She joins Tara to discuss welcome changes in the style and sustainability of plus-size fashion.

Plus, a new bakery business delivers bread and biscuits by bicycle.

