Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Our world on fire

Take a listen to Episode 65 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop,

Take a listen to our weekly podcast

CBC News ·

This week we get a sneak preview of the latest episode of World On Fire, an original podcast from CBC Edmonton.

We explore heat domes, extreme temperatures and the tinder dry conditions that are igniting out of control wildfires across North America this year. 

23:24Our world on fire
This week we get a sneak preview of the latest episode of World On Fire, an original podcast from CBC Edmonton. We explore heat domes, extreme temperatures and the tinder dry conditions that are igniting out of control wildfires across North America this year. Read more online at cbc.ca/1.6108111 23:24

 

