On April 8, Karanveer Sahota was assaulted at a bus stop.

The 16-year-old McNally High School student later died and now the community is trying to move forward. This week on The Loop, CBC reporter Julia Wong joins us with the latest on this story.

And Edmonton teacher Andrew Parker shares his advice on handling tough conversations about conflict in school communities.

The following is an excerpt from this week's episode with Parker, a teacher at M.E. LaZerte High School in Edmonton.

He spoke with hosts Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman about how teachers can create meaningful connections with students, and help them work through conflict and trauma.

The text has been edited for clarity.

Clare Bonnyman: You're a champion for all of your students and you're known for it. Why do you think building that connection with kids is so important, especially today?

Andrew Parker: Because, you know, this isn't just a job. This this isn't just a career. It's like a conviction. It's a vocation. It's something where I come every day and I'm actually generally concerned about my students, where they're coming from and we hold those conversations.

This year alone as we get toward the ... I don't know if it's the end of COVID, but at least the regulations have went down and we're able to be a little bit closer to one another.

I spend so much time outside of my classroom, just having one on one conversations with my students household life, what's going on here at school or boyfriend, girlfriend situation, partner situation, bullying situations and we try to work on it. So I try my best to connect them with our counselors but also outside connections within the community.

For some, whether you're diverse, LGBTQ, you're Muslim, you're Black, you're Arabic, you feel comfortable talking to certain people in those spaces within the school.

So what I try to do is find connections for those kids so they're comfortable, they feel like they're trusted, and they have that trusting relationship so that they can get the solution that they want.

CB: Tell me about the work that goes into making yourself that kind of approachable person, because teachers can be intimidating. I remember in my high school experience, I definitely had some intimidating teachers. But what is the work that you do to make it so that the kids can come to you and and ask for that help and be honest about what's going on?

AP: Well one thing that I try to do as an educator, there are a lot of great educators that do as well, is we use social media as a tool.

We also use it so that we can better understand the students that we're interacting with.

I think a big challenge right now for administrators and some teachers is that when we say, oh, well, I don't know this social media platform, so I'm not going invest my time in it.

And sadly, sometimes the challenges come from those same social media websites that we haven't been paying attention to. So what I try to do is just get involved on Twitter, get involved on Instagram and model positive behaviour, and then demonstrate that to the students, and then also leave that platform open, so we can communicate outside of school hours.

And that's a challenge, especially now when you're working four out of four classes with barely a lunch and you're doing sports and you're doing community stuff.

But I think it's better because you can alleviate a lot of challenges within the classroom and outside of the classroom if they just have another access point. So that's one of the ways that I try to do it and a lot of other educators have done it as well and it's been quite successful.



