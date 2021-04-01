This week on the show we're exploring time with a special cut of the CBC Radio show It's About Time.

Host Torah Kachur shares some of the behind the scenes of a year-long pandemic project, and how time has shifted so completely for us over the past year. Looking at the psychology, perception and personal connection we have with time, we get a sneak peek at the hour-long radio special.

The Loop 29:24 The Loop presents: It’s About Time This week on the show we’re exploring time with a special cut of the CBC Radio show ‘It’s About Time’. Host Torah Kachur shares some of the behind the scenes of a year long pandemic-project, and how time has shifted so completely for us over the past year. Looking at the psychology, perception and personal connection we have with time, we get a sneak peek at the hour-long radio special. 29:24

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.