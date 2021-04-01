Skip to Main Content
The Loop presents: It's About Time

The Loop, Episode 53. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

Host Torah Kachur shares some of the behind the scenes of a year-long pandemic project, and how time has shifted so completely for us over the past year. Looking at the psychology, perception and personal connection we have with time, we get a sneak peek at the hour-long radio special.

This week on the show we’re exploring time with a special cut of the CBC Radio show ‘It’s About Time’. Host Torah Kachur shares some of the behind the scenes of a year long pandemic-project, and how time has shifted so completely for us over the past year. Looking at the psychology, perception and personal connection we have with time, we get a sneak peek at the hour-long radio special. 29:24

