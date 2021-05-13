The Loop: Issues beyond our backyard
Take a listen to Episode 58 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
As we face a third pandemic wave at home, a group of Alberta doctors are providing virtual support to India's COVID-19 crisis. This week on the show we learn about virtual telehealth with a 12 hour time difference.
And in a year focused on justice, one organization in the province is calling for a national 'awakening' on disabilities. We speak to the President of Disability Pride Alberta about how an Oscar nominated film sparked her own revolution.
Plus, we hear from teens eager to step up and get their shot.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
