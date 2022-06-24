The Loop: Here and queer

June marks Pride month, but what does it mean to be a member of Edmonton's 2SLGBTQIA+ community?

The Loop hosts Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman chat with three young Edmontonians about their experiences as QTBIPOC (Queer, Transgender, Black, Indigenous People of Colour) artists and activists.

The following is an excerpt from this week's conversation with Yihua Zhang, Chelsea Currie and Emmet Michael.

Zhang is a queer Chinese Canadian and community organizer in Edmonton. Currie is a Plains Cree Two-Spirit student of Indigenous social work, and Michael is a singer-songwriter who is transgender.

At one point, Chelsea and Emmet were sharing stories of support, and where they find strength.

This excerpt has been edited for clarity.

Chelsea Currie: I feel like there were times where I felt like I doubted myself, or I felt "Am I worthy of love from the people who I care about?" And I am. We always are. I feel like that support for me now looks like watching and witnessing the growth of my queer family. One of my friends recently came out as trans and the next time that I saw her, I got to call her by her name and I just gave her a hug and I was just like, "I love you. I'm so proud of you."

That's the support too, is being able to check in. I get to witness your growth. Just being able to check in with queer family and being able to support each other in that way and checking in and focusing on what does self-care look like for you. Those things are so important.

Clare Bonnyman: Emmet, what about you? Tell me about your support.

Emmet Michael: For me, what was important to me at the time was to to know that there is such a thing as other queer people who existed in Christian spaces. And that was something that I really utilized during COVID. I found a lot of people on Instagram. Just being able to connect with people who had shared beliefs and who struggled to maintain those beliefs because of people who kind of ousted them. And I think, for me, community doesn't really look necessarily like "What label do I belong under and how do I associate with these people?" That kind of happens naturally. But for me it was just finding one or two people that I knew loved and accepted me unconditionally. And that was really close friends.

And I really like Chelsea, what you said there about your friend coming out as trans and you get to call her her new name. You know, sometimes for me growing up, it was like, "Ah, we have to do this now." [People would say] "You're putting us through this hard thing," when in reality, the person that was suffering the most was me.

Because there's nothing that makes somebody's life more painful than knowing that you are causing pain for other people. And I think I felt really alone in that. But there was a handful of people who were like, "I got you." And it's a life or death situation. We know statistically that people, for example, whose parents don't support them, that changes statistics dramatically for people who end up dying by suicide or struggling with addiction and mental health.

I think for a long time I was very hell-bent on focusing on how do we change people's minds. But now I have an attitude of how do we love people who are persecuted by people who won't change their minds. Because that's the most important is to be that sort of safety net for people.