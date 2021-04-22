The Loop: Gen X becomes generation AZ
Take a listen to Episode 55 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
Generation X stepped up in a big way this week when Albertans in the demographic became eligible for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.
Dr. Lynora Saxinger, a University of Alberta infectious diseases specialist, talks with us about the meteoric uptake of the AZ shot and how this could shift Alberta's third wave.
Plus we mark Earth Week with a tour of a local shop that's making small changes for big sustainability, and we get some tips about ways to reduce our waste.
Finally, associate producer Patrick Connolly takes us south of the equator to meet an Oilers' fan in the unlikeliest of places.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
