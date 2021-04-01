The Loop: Festival City returns as COVID-19 cases jump
Take a listen to Episode 66 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop,
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
COVID-19 is spreading fast again, with the R-value doubling in recent weeks, yet the provincial government continues to loosen pandemic restrictions.
Reporter Paige Parsons explains what's changing and how medical experts are reacting.
We'll find out how Edmonton's Heritage Festival is trying to prevent the spread of the virus at Hawrelak Park.
Plus: an extraordinary student's indirect path to winning one of MacEwan University's highest honours.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?