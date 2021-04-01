The Loop: Festival City returns as COVID-19 cases jump

COVID-19 is spreading fast again, with the R-value doubling in recent weeks, yet the provincial government continues to loosen pandemic restrictions.

Reporter Paige Parsons explains what's changing and how medical experts are reacting.

We'll find out how Edmonton's Heritage Festival is trying to prevent the spread of the virus at Hawrelak Park.

Plus: an extraordinary student's indirect path to winning one of MacEwan University's highest honours.

