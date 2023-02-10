The Loop explores attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

It feels like more people are receiving and sharing diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but what's changed about one of the most common neurological conditions out there?

This week on The Loop , CBC reporter Emily Fitzpatrick shares her personal story about diagnosis as an adult, and Edmonton-based counsellor Justin Lessard talks about the changing awareness and understanding of ADHD and his own experience.

This transcription has been edited for clarity and length.

Justin Lessard: When we talk about inclusivity, I think we talk about how do we change for this one pop group of the population? We try to be very specific, but there's a whole range of us that struggle with these types of things all the time. And so how do we calm?

I like to talk about nervous system focused. And so in my work with kids, a lot of the time it's about how the environment around you is impacting your nervous system, whether you're neurotypical or neurodivergent. Having more conversations about ADHD, how different things impact ADHD, I hope changes the way that we look at the environments we create for people.

Clare Bonnyman: What do you want those environments to look like?

JL: For me, it would be less focused on productivity and more focused on how we reach this person. I want more awareness on how we adapt our school systems to fit and work with these kids. A lot of the time we build systems and work environments and we make people fit those environments versus how do we adapt and change those school systems to fit those kids.

When we talk about ADHD, we focus a lot on the individual because that's how Western society looks at these things. But we need to start taking a bigger look at how we systematically change to make these things more accommodating — because we know that if we don't catch ADHD at a young age it can lead to long-term ramifications.

I think a lot of the time it's like, well, it's just ADHD … but ADHD is a very debilitating thing if we're not aware of how to work with it.

CB: Do you think there's enough understanding and recognition of it as that right now?

JL: No, there's not. If we had a very good understanding of ADHD and how to work with it, maybe we'd be looking at less diagnosing, maybe we'd have more specific treatments for these people. Maybe we'd have a better functioning system for them.

When we talk about inclusivity and how we design our systems, it's who are we designing these systems for? Who are we designing society for? Who are we designing schools for? Who are we designing jobs for?

It's usually for people who are able bodied, neurotypical. So we're not having the better conversation about how to adapt our systems to be better suited for everyone and not just some people.