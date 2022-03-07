The Loop examines Hollywood's acceptance of deaf actors and deaf culture on the big screen

This week on The Loop, hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal dive into awards season and examine the growing awareness of deaf actors and culture on the big screen. We chat with an actor and deaf consultant in the city about their experiences. Plus, with CBC Edmonton celebrating the city's Best 'Burb, we hear from Edmontonians about what makes their community stand out.

34:42 Awards and accessibility This week on The Loop hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal dive into awards season, and the growing awareness of deaf actors and culture on the big screen. We chat with an actor and deaf consultant in the city to share their experiences. Plus, CBC Edmonton is giving out its own awards to the city’s Best ‘Burb. We hear from Edmontonians about what makes their community stand out. 34:42

The following is an excerpt from this week's conversation with Connor Yuzwenko-Martin and Thurga Kanagasekarampillai, two deaf actors and activists in Edmonton.

They spoke with host Clare Bonnyman about how films like 2021's CODA are redefining how deaf actors and culture are represented on the silver screen.

Clare Bonnyman: I'm glad you brought up CODA, because that's part of this larger movement that we're seeing, of not just deaf culture and actors being included in movies and film, but they're also getting celebrated and awarded and recognized more than ever before. Connor, what does it mean to you to see that kind of representation become more common and more celebrated?

Connor Yuzwenko-Martin: I must say I like to see all that and all the improvements that have been made. And it's really good to see such diversity being shown in TV and movies. I think it's really important to see deaf actors in roles that are not about the fact that they are deaf. It's what they're doing, you know, being superheroes, or private detectives. They happen to be deaf and that's cool to see.

For me, as a creative, as a writer, I think, identifies that there is strength in having deaf representation. It's not a story about deaf culture. It's not like we're having to educate people that sign language is a real language and it's not about being deaf. And there's a lot of other stories about that. I think for me, I prefer to see stories that are about different things, not just about being deaf, but stories that happen to have deaf people in them.

I think that it shows that we're valid and that we have stories and that we have skills. And the only thing that we have to deal with is this barrier with communication. But we have so much more to us than just these barriers of communication.

CB: Thurga, I want to ask you as well because you brought up Troy Kotsur and in his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, he stated the difference between deaf actors and actors who happen to be deaf. How does that distinction resonate with you?

Thurga Kanagasekerampillai: I mean, I feel like I am an actor. I feel like I am an actor just like a hearing person feels like they're an actor. We have the same goals. The only thing I have to do differently is I require accessibility to meet those goals. I need an interpreter there. As soon as an interpreter is there, I feel like, "OK, now we're on the same page." I always have to work on that and it's not always readily available.

Sometimes hearing people have no idea that those things need to be in place and so we have to take on the burden, the responsibility of saying, "Hey, in order for us to be equal here or in order for me to be able to do the same thing as hearing actors, these are the things that I need." And sometimes those things are missing and I try to accept it and work through it.

And I try to fight for my needs and sometimes things work out and sometimes things don't. And I just have to accept it and work through it and see if I can manage without the access that I need. But, you know, sometimes if those needs aren't met, I'm like there's something missing. I need more. And unfortunately, I don't think that that will ever end. Unfortunately, it's always going to be something I'll have to face.