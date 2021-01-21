The Loop: Conflict over Keystone XL

For months, many have wondered what changes might be coming to the Canada-U.S. relationship in the event that Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States of America.

And now we know for sure.

Biden made a highly anticipated move on his first day in office by revoking a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Add that to the current fracas surrounding coal mining in Alberta, and there are many raising questions and concerns about Alberta's economic, environmental and energy future.

CBC Western Business unit producer Tony Seskus looks at what's next for Keystone XL, while reporter Robson Fletcher examines what changes in coal policy mean.

University of Alberta associate professor Bukola Salami discusses how some Black organizations were denied federal funding because they were deemed not Black enough.

Plus, a paddle on the river leads to a rare discovery.

