The Loop: Closer look at vaccines and variant strains

COVID case numbers are starting to drop slightly, but Alberta's top doctor says our healthcare system is still under significant pressure.

We're 10 months into this pandemic and many people are now focusing on a popular topic for 2021: vaccines.

CBC reporter Paige Parsons looks at the vaccine rollout and supply chain for Alberta, while health reporter Jennifer Lee examines how variant strains of the coronavirus are impacting the province.

Plus, CBC reporter Sarah Rieger explains how a formal complaint has led to an RCMP investigation into the COVID outbreak at a meat-packing plant in High River.

Feel like picking up a new winter hobby? CBC web writer Wallis Snowdon talks about giving winter camping a shot, and there's now an ice wall to climb in Edmonton's river valley.

