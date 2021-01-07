The Loop: Lasting impression of a political scandal

The government's message to Albertans was to stay home over the holidays, but a growing list of UCP MLAs and staff members spent Christmas vacationing outside the country.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard has resigned as minister of municipal affairs, the premier's chief of staff was reportedly asked to resign, and five other UCP MLAs have been demoted. Even still, Albertans are angry.

This week on The Loop, CBC web journalist Drew Anderson looks at the staying power of this political scandal, and reporter Josee St-Onge examines whether this impacts how Albertans will follow COVID restrictions.

We'll also hear from a physiotherapist that says working from home might mean you're moving less and experiencing more aches and pains.

Plus, it has been one year since Flight PS752 was shot down in Tehran by the Iranian government and the husband of one of the victims is still waiting for answers.

Read the full transcript here.

