The Loop: Where do we go from here?

It has been a year that none of us will soon forget.

Everything changed in March when life took an unprecedented turn to cohorts, constantly washing our hands, wearing masks, physically distancing, and pivoting.

However, instead of taking a look back, The Loop is looking ahead to what the new year will bring.

CBC provincial affairs reporters Michelle Bellefontaine and Janet French weigh-in with what they're watching for in politics in 2021.

Local business owner Kris Harvey discusses how the hospitality industry finds a path forward and why many in the bar and restaurant business have come together to form the Edmonton Independent Hospitality Community coalition.

The new producer for Nextfest shares how the emerging arts festival will continue during COVID. Plus, a chat about what happens next for the live music industry with Steve Derpack, a longtime concert promoter and current artistic director for Festival Place, in Sherwood Park.

