The Loop: Holiday season restrictions

This 2020 holiday season will be one to remember, but not in the way we might have hoped.

The provincial government announced new COVID-19 restrictions this week and urged Albertans to keep close to only household contacts for the next four weeks.

This week on The Loop, we'll take a closer look at the restrictions with CBC reporter Elise von Scheel.

We will also be talking with CBC reporter Stephanie Dubois who has been examining the billions of dollars dolled out in federal aid programs during the pandemic and to see if it went far enough to help Alberta businesses.

Also, living alone can be isolating without a pandemic to deal with. CBC producer Emily Pasiuk asked some Edmontonians how they're handling their solo time.

And CBC Edmonton is on a mission to Make The Season Kind with our holiday campaign to raise money for the Edmonton Food Bank.

Listen to this episode of The Loop and then go to cbc.ca/bekindyeg for the chance to win a special prize.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.