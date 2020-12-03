The Loop: Preparing for potential ICU surge
Alberta health officials have reported over 1,000 new COVID cases each day for two weeks now and hospitalization rates continue to rise.
And now news came out this week that the province has asked Ottawa and Red Cross for help to supply indoor field hospitals, if needed.
CBC reporter Janet French looks at how the province plans to handle the growing number of cases in hospitals.
Plus, Premier Jason Kenney says restrictions to fight COVID require a "minimal impairment" of people's fundamental rights, as laid out in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Law professor and constitutional scholar Eric Adams discusses COVID measures in relation to the Charter.
Host Tara McCarthy also sits down with long-time CBC newsreader Don Bell to hear about his career and wish him a happy retirement.
And hear how espresso helped an Edmonton student win first place at the National Spelling Bee of Canada.
