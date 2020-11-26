Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Making sense of new mandatory measures

Take a listen to Episode 37 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

CBC News ·

Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency and announced new measures to slow the spread of the virus this week.

The Loop producer Clare Bonnyman joins Tara for a primer on what those measures are.

Plus, we have reactions to the restrictions from Dr. Noel Gibney (who wrote the initial letter to government and health officials calling for a "circuit breaker" lockdown), Edmonton banquet hall owner Jay Singh, and restaurant owner Katy Ingraham.

And CBC producer Kyle Muzyka takes a look at the settlement reached between Enoch Cree Nation and the federal government over the First Nation's land that was used as a practice bombing range during the Second World War.

The Loop26:33Making sense of new mandatory measures
