The Loop: Making sense of new mandatory measures
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency and announced new measures to slow the spread of the virus this week.
The Loop producer Clare Bonnyman joins Tara for a primer on what those measures are.
Plus, we have reactions to the restrictions from Dr. Noel Gibney (who wrote the initial letter to government and health officials calling for a "circuit breaker" lockdown), Edmonton banquet hall owner Jay Singh, and restaurant owner Katy Ingraham.
And CBC producer Kyle Muzyka takes a look at the settlement reached between Enoch Cree Nation and the federal government over the First Nation's land that was used as a practice bombing range during the Second World War.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
