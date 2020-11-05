The Loop: Doctors call for "circuit breaker" lockdown

As COVID case numbers continue to rise across the country, some provinces are tightening restrictions.

Manitoba has moved into level red of its pandemic response with non-essential services closed to in-person customers for at least two weeks.

The Alberta government has introduced new restrictions but has so far stayed away from strict, sweeping lockdown measures. Some are happy to hear that, while others say the acute-care system is in jeopardy.

This week, an Edmonton doctor discusses why he wrote a letter urging officials to enforce a short, sharp, "circuit breaker" lockdown.

CBC reporter Paige Parsons tells us how a group of men are seeking justice after the death of their alleged abuser.

Personal trainer and fitness columnist Chris Tse talks about a local business focused on diversity and inclusion. Plus, the number one trend of 2020: pandemic puppies.

