The Loop: Doctors call for "circuit breaker" lockdown
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
As COVID case numbers continue to rise across the country, some provinces are tightening restrictions.
Manitoba has moved into level red of its pandemic response with non-essential services closed to in-person customers for at least two weeks.
The Alberta government has introduced new restrictions but has so far stayed away from strict, sweeping lockdown measures. Some are happy to hear that, while others say the acute-care system is in jeopardy.
This week, an Edmonton doctor discusses why he wrote a letter urging officials to enforce a short, sharp, "circuit breaker" lockdown.
CBC reporter Paige Parsons tells us how a group of men are seeking justice after the death of their alleged abuser.
Personal trainer and fitness columnist Chris Tse talks about a local business focused on diversity and inclusion. Plus, the number one trend of 2020: pandemic puppies.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.