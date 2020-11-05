The Loop: Record-setting COVID numbers in Alberta
Many Albertans are keeping a close eye on the daily COVID updates as the number of new cases continues to rise.
There are more than 6,200 active cases in the province — the highest total recorded since the pandemic began.
What does that mean for the spread of the virus as we enter the winter months?
Beyond COVID, how is the city supporting our vulnerable population to find shelter as the temperature drops?
This week, CBC web journalist Trevor Howlett looks at the rise in coronavirus cases.
CBC's Andrea Huncar explains why hundreds of women are being notified about a class-action lawsuit against Samson Cree Nation.
We'll also hear how Camp Pekiwewin (an Indigenous-led homeless encampment) is transitioning as winter approaches.
Plus, thoughts on a divisive U.S. election from Americans living in Edmonton.
