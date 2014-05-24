The Loop: Wildcat strike at Alberta hospitals

Clare Bonnyman hosts The Loop this week and gets a closer look at Monday's wildcat strike at hospitals across the province by health-care workers from CBC reporter Wallis Snowdon.

CBC national reporter Raffy Boudjikanian shares what it's like to be covering the U.S. election in Washington.

Mark Connolly remembers Oilers locker-room attendant and legend Joey Moss, and hear how one household has prepared a Halloween scare during the pandemic.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.