The Loop: Wildcat strike at Alberta hospitals

Clare Bonnyman hosts The Loop this week and gets a closer look at Monday's wildcat strike at hospitals across the province by health-care workers from CBC reporter Wallis Snowdon.
CBC national reporter Raffy Boudjikanian shares what it's like to be covering the U.S. election in Washington.
Mark Connolly remembers Oilers locker-room attendant and legend Joey Moss, and hear how one household has prepared a Halloween scare during the pandemic.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Monday morning began with news that health-care workers walked off the job to stage a wildcat strike at hospitals across the province. At the same time, next week’s U.S. presidential election is drawing attention from those who can and can’t cast a ballot. Many people took to social media recently to celebrate the life and legacy of a beloved Edmontonian, and it also happens to be Halloween this weekend—with COVID restrictions, of course. Clare Bonnyman hosts The Loop this week and gets a closer look at the wildcat strike from CBC reporter Wallis Snowdon. CBC national reporter Raffy Boudjikanian shares what it’s like to be covering the U.S. election in Washington. Mark Connolly remembers Oilers locker-room attendant and legend Joey Moss, and hear how one household has prepared a Halloween scare during the pandemic. 28:03
The Loop28:03Wildcat strike at Alberta hospitals
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.