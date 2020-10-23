The Loop: Alberta's controversial curriculum
Take a listen to Episode 32 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
This week the CBC broke a story about proposals to change the curriculum for Alberta students from Kindergarten to Grade 6.
If imposed, those changes could completely restructure the way we educate our kids.
This week on The Loop reporter Janet French helps us dig into those proposed curriculum changes, and we also speak to a psychologist about how to slow down and take care of yourself as the days get colder.
Plus CBC News Network Producer Terry Reith tells us the story of Alberta's iOAT program and those who rely on it, and we meet a newly minted multi-millionaire in Calmar.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
