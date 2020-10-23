Skip to Main Content
The Loop: Alberta's controversial curriculum
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Alberta's controversial curriculum

Take a listen to Episode 32 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our weekly podcast

CBC News ·
The Loop, Episode 32. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

This week the CBC broke a story about proposals to change the curriculum for Alberta students from Kindergarten to Grade 6.

If imposed, those changes could completely restructure the way we educate our kids.

This week on The Loop reporter Janet French helps us dig into those proposed curriculum changes, and we also speak to a psychologist about how to slow down and take care of yourself as the days get colder.

Plus CBC News Network Producer Terry Reith tells us the story of Alberta's iOAT program and those who rely on it, and we meet a newly minted multi-millionaire in Calmar. 

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

The Loop26:40Alberta’s controversial curriculum
This week the CBC broke a story about proposals to change the curriculum for Alberta students from K-6. Changes that if imposed, could completely restructure the way we educate our kids. And it’s one of many things that makes these days feel faster — more restless. We’re no longer in the early days of the pandemic, when things were quieter and we baked bread at home. COVID case numbers are rising in Edmonton, temperatures are dropping, the days are shorter and it’s hard not to feel a little low. This week on The Loop reporter Janet French helps us dig into those proposed curriculum changes, and we also speak to a psychologist about how to slow down and take care of yourself as the days get colder. Plus CBC News Network Producer Terry Reith tells us the story of Alberta’s iOAT program and those who rely on it, and we meet a newly minted multi-millionaire in Calmar. 26:40
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now