The Loop: Health care overhaul

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on many job sectors.

While the federal government has opened applications for the new Canada Recovery Benefit, times are still tough for many.

The unemployment rate in Alberta is currently at 11.7 per cent, which is above the national average.

Then this week came with an announcement from the UCP government that thousands of jobs will be cut in the Alberta Health Services implementation plan.

CBC investigative reporter Jennie Russell takes a closer look at that plan and reaction to the health care cuts.

Also, staying home isn't an easy answer for everyone these days.

CBC reporter Josee St-Onge has been looking at how domestic violence cases are affected by the pandemic.

Local band nêhiyawak is on the short list for this year's Polaris Music Prize, so we'll hear from a member of the band about their sound and nominated album, nipiy.

Plus, the thrill of seeing the northern lights for the very first time.

