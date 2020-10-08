The Loop: Edmonton's COVID caseload rising

Much like every holiday before it in 2020, Albertans are being asked to be cautious during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The province is reporting a steadily increasing number of COVID cases each day and more than 50 per cent of the active cases are in the Edmonton health zone.

CBC digital reporter Wallis Snowdon takes a look at what is causing the surge, what public health officials are saying and doing to slow it down, and how COVID fatigue factors in.

Plus, it's Mental Health Awareness Month. Recently, former rugby player Jen Kish publicly shared her bipolar disorder diagnosis, so she joins us on The Loop to tell her story.

Producer Clare Bonnyman visits a new coffee shop in Edmonton that has inclusive intentions, and we'll discuss some new statistics that show millennials aren't simply a lazy, avocado toast-loving generation.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.