The Loop: Edmonton's COVID caseload rising
Edmonton·New

Take a listen to Episode 30 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.

Take a listen to our weekly podcast

CBC News ·
The Loop, Episode 30. (Krystina Silva/CBC)

Much like every holiday before it in 2020, Albertans are being asked to be cautious during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The province is reporting a steadily increasing number of COVID cases each day and more than 50 per cent of the active cases are in the Edmonton health zone.

CBC digital reporter Wallis Snowdon takes a look at what is causing the surge, what public health officials are saying and doing to slow it down, and how COVID fatigue factors in.

Plus, it's Mental Health Awareness Month. Recently, former rugby player Jen Kish publicly shared her bipolar disorder diagnosis, so she joins us on The Loop to tell her story.

Producer Clare Bonnyman visits a new coffee shop in Edmonton that has inclusive intentions, and we'll discuss some new statistics that show millennials aren't simply a lazy, avocado toast-loving generation.

The Loop28:57Edmonton’s COVID caseload rising
