The Loop: Alberta is not immune to right-wing extremism

After this week's U.S. presidential debate, many took to social media to react, saying it might be time to move to Canada.

President Donald Trump's controversial comments on white supremacy had people examining the current climate in America.

Things may be better by comparison in our country, but they are by no means perfect.

This week, Irfan Chaudhry, a hate crimes researcher and director of the Office of Human Rights, Diversity and Equity for MacEwan University, looks at the prevalence of right-wing extremism in our province.

CBC digital associate producer Madeleine Cummings finds out why some trees in Mill Woods are surprisingly thriving in a paved parking lot.

Plus, local writer and poet Nisha Patel tells us why she's getting personal about chronic illness and Canada's health care system in her new podcast, 70 Percent Coverage.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.