The Loop: Time for transition

Pivot. Adapt. Modify. Transition.

No matter what word you use, that's exactly what individuals and industries have done for more than six months now.

The pandemic has introduced new challenges, so we're constantly pivoting and adapting.

Even beyond COVID, transitioning is about preparing for tomorrow because the world is always changing.

The oil and gas industry has taken many hits over the past few years, so what's in store for Alberta's energy sector?

CBC investigative reporter Robson Fletcher discusses what experts are saying about how the province can transition to a low-carbon future and what impact that might have.

We also speak with Terri Suntjens and Robert Houle, co-chairs of a committee that worked to rename the ward boundaries in Edmonton using various Indigenous languages.

Plus, CBC's Rod Kurtz delves into how daycares are impacted by COVID-19, and we hear why a beloved mac and cheese meal is getting a fall flavour makeover.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.