The Loop: Why representation matters

When the Black Panther film came out in 2018, it was a big deal and led to renewed conversations about why representation matters.

However, pop culture is just one part of a much larger discussion. What about gathering race-based data? How does a lack of information affect the way people and communities are cared for and supported? What about how diverse bodies and skin tones are photographed?

Are those behind the lens properly capturing each individual's true likeness and beauty?

Edmontonians are advocating for these sorts of changes. And people are listening.

This week, CBC reporter Andrea Huncar looks at a national study on how Black Canadians are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and how news of that data has led to local support.

Associate producer Kashmala Fida shares the story of an Edmonton model who is pushing for a stronger focus on diversity in the photography industry.

Plus, reporter Min Dhariwal tells us about a new team in the city that's stepping up to the plate, and our intrepid producer and tech, Clare Bonnyman, makes new friends during harvest season.

