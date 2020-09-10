The Loop: From denial to deeply affected

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic as the number of reported cases around the world continued to rise.

It's hard to believe it has been six months.

No one was prepared for what came next and it has affected each of us in many different ways.

In fact, The Loop launched that week when everything changed, which was definitely not something we were expecting.

As we continue to look at how things are adjusting, CBC digital journalist Wallis Snowdon joins us to talk about current case numbers in the province and how schools have been impacted.

Artist Tim Okamura is from Sherwood Park, but has lived in New York City for awhile now.

He shares his story about what it's been like to see the outbreak unfold in a place that was once the epicentre of it all.

CBC senior reporter Erin Collins looks at why a rural community in central Alberta is raising concerns about a proposed wind turbine project.

Also, a Cree artist describes how her beadwork reflects what Alberta means to her in a new mosaic map.

