The Loop: Summertime politics

Headlines this week were partially dominated by politics as people stayed up late to find out who won the federal Conservative leadership race.

Then Premier Kenney did a minor cabinet shuffle just days before the words "debt" and "deficit" took over in the province's latest fiscal update.

This week on The Loop, reporter and producer Elise von Scheel gives us a breakdown on all things politics.

Plus, CBC Edmonton associate producer Stephanie Dubois brings you the story of why Edmonton residents are still waiting to hear how the site of a former wood treatment plant may be impacting their health.

We'll also take a deep dive into the world of hold music, and hear how Alberta-raised country singer Tenille Townes found out about her latest award win.

