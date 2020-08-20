The Loop: Wake-up call

How are you? No, really… how are you? It's been key that we look out for each other over the course of this pandemic.

Now, with rising rates of transmission in Edmonton and the entire city under a COVID-19 watch, it feels like it's even more important to check in with pals here and abroad.

The next chapter is a huge question mark. This week on The Loop, associate producer Stephen Cook walks us through how and why we hit a new high for COVID-19 cases in Edmonton.

Investigative reporter Jennie Russell takes us through a disagreement between the city's police commission and union, and a professor at the University of Alberta discusses some curriculum controversy.

Plus, Clare and Tara attempt to rock out with the help of some artificial intelligence.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.