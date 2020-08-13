The Loop: Look for the helpers

One of the things we miss most in the pandemic is being around people.

But even with our current way of life, people are coming together — from necessity, for comfort, and sometimes to find a little bit of joy.

When you're living in an unprecedented time, every little bit helps.

This week on The Loop, reporter Jordan Omstead tells us about his visit to Camp Pekiwewin where they're helping build community for those who need it most.

Edmonton's last standing video store celebrates 15 years of the finest cinema in a basement on Whyte Avenue.

Plus, two weeks into mandatory masks in Edmonton we look at both sides of the argument. We also hear about an Edmontonian giving back with bananas.

